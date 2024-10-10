Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss canton cleared to shoot four wolf packs

Canton Valais may now shoot four wolf packs after all
Canton Valais may now shoot four wolf packs after all Keystone-SDA
Swiss canton cleared to shoot four wolf packs
The Swiss canton of Valais has been cleared to cull four of its 11 resident wolf packs following a change of mind by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Initially, the FOEN had decided that the canton of Valais could only shoot one of the four wolf packs – the Nanz pack.

But officials have now approved a supplementary application from the canton to shoot more wolves, including the Hérens-Mandelon pack.

After receiving the FOEN’s approval, State Councillor Frédéric Favre, head of the Department of Security, Institutions and Sport, ordered the removal of this pack as well, the canton of Valais announced on Wednesday.

The wolf population in Valais is estimated at 90 to 120 individuals. In the current hunting season, five wolves have been killed in Valais so far, two of them by gamekeepers and three by hunters. The regulation permit is valid until January 31, 2025.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

