Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn

Cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this fall
Cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn
Listening: Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn

In mid-November, 35 packs of three or more wolves were detected in Switzerland. At least eight of them may be killed during the current hunting season. So far, at least 39 wolves have been shot in Graubünden, Valais, Vaud and St Gallen.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the latest wolf map published by the Foundation for Carnivore Ecology and Wildlife Management (Kora), there are currently 35 wolf packs living in Switzerland with a parent pair and at least one pup. Nine of these packs move between Switzerland and neighbouring countries.

Join the discussion:

External Content

+ Switzerland criticised over wolf shootings

The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has authorised the cantons to eliminate eight packs. An application from canton Valais for the complete “removal” of another pack is still pending. Thirteen packs may be decimated, which means that a certain number of newborn pups can be shot.

+ Wolves in Switzerland: more numerous but less deadly in 2023

An evaluation of the data available from the cantonal hunting authorities by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA revealed that at least 39 wolves had been shot by mid-November: 23 in canton Graubünden, ten in canton Valais, three in canton Vaud and three in canton St Gallen.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

No Swiss bank in phase with environmental objectives

More

Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF

This content was published on None of the 15 major Swiss retail banks is meeting international climate and biodiversity targets, according to a ranking by WWF Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF
UNRWA provides emergency assistance to just over one million Palestine refugees, or about 75 per cent of all Palestine refugees in Gaza, who lack the financial means to cover their basic food.

More

Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

This content was published on The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR