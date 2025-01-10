Opponents of Crans-Montana ski work appeal to Federal Court

Crans-Montana finish line stadium: opponents appeal to the Federal Court

Opponents of the new finishing area stadium for the national piste in Crans-Montana, site of the 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships, have appealed to the Swiss Federal Court. These local residents, who own second homes, are critical of a project that they say is out of all proportion.

“The opponents have lodged this appeal insofar as they risk suffering irreparable harm, particularly in connection with the pharaonic underground construction work as planned in the project,” said Ambroise Couchepin, one of their lawyers, on Friday, confirming to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS a report in Le Nouvelliste.

The appeal concerns the suspensive effect of the work, which has already been rejected by the Senate and the cantonal court. The appeal on the merits of the case is still pending before the Senate.

To host the world championships, the organisers have to adapt the finish area of the national piste. This will entail, among other things, the conversion of the building at the bottom of the track, built for the 1987 World Championships, and the construction of an underground section in the finish area.

These legal challenges cast doubt on whether the work, or even the World Championships, will go ahead.

“For the moment, we’re on schedule. But there’s no plan B,” said Nicolas Féraud, president of the municipality of Crans-Montana, at a press briefing on Wednesday. The deadline for finding a solution is mid-March. Otherwise, the construction work will be delayed and could even be abandoned, which would threaten the staging of the World Championships.

