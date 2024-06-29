Dutch mountaineer dies in Silvretta Alps on Swiss-Austrian border

The 3,243 metre-high Silvrettahorn is located on the Swiss-Austrian border. KEYSTONE

A Dutch alpinist died in a fall on the Silvrettahorn in eastern Switzerland on Friday. The 69-year-old was accompanied by a 60-year-old Dutchman on his descent from the summit when he slipped while traversing a snow flank.

The mountaineer then slid down the snowfield, according to a statement from the Graubünden cantonal police on Saturday. He then fell 200 metres down a rock face. His mountain companion immediately notified mountain rescuers.

However, the fallen alpinist suffered fatal injuries and had to be rescued with the help of a winch. The two mountaineers had climbed from Austria to the summit of the 3,243 metre-high Silvrettahorn on the Swiss-Austrian border in the morning. After midday, they set off on their descent.

The cantonal police and the Graubünden public prosecutor’s office have launched an investigation into the incident.

