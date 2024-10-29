Swiss tourism sector can expect slight boost this winter
Swiss tourism is set to grow in the course of the 2024/25 winter season, with overnight stays set to increase by 0.8% to 18.1 million, according to projections published by Bak Economics on Monday. Visitors from neighbouring countries remain the main driver of growth.
American tourists are expected to continue to flock during the winter season, after an unprecedented presence during the summer season. In fact, the US even overtook Germany as the leading country of origin for foreign guests this summer. Over the coming winter, overnight stays from distant markets are expected to rise by 3.6%.
American interest in Switzerland comes at just the right time when European demand is weakening. The sluggish economy and the strong franc are holding back tourists from Europe. A trend reversal is not yet perceptible. Economists are forecasting a 0.3% drop in overnight stays by European guests.
Domestic demand is expected to remain solid over the winter season, up 0.5% year-on-year. The trend is towards a normalisation of demand after the sharp increases recorded after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.
However, economists point out that the summer season did not go very well for domestic tourism. Bad weather and damage to infrastructure led to a drop in overnight stays by Swiss guests for the third summer running. This did not prevent hotels from recording a new record of 23.5 million overnight stays, thanks in particular to the boom in American tourism.
A positive summer in 2025
Looking further ahead, forecasts are also positive. For the summer of 2025, economists are forecasting a 1.8% increase in overnight stays to 24.8 million. European demand is expected to recover somewhat, while domestic tourism could return to growth for the first time after the post-pandemic restrictions normalisation phase. The Eurovision Song Contest in Basel and the European Women’s Football Championship should boost demand.
On the other hand, the situation in distant markets tarnishes the optimistic picture. The slowdown in the US economy and the economic situation in China will curb demand in two key markets for Swiss tourism. In addition, other Asian markets should benefit from the lifting of visa restrictions to travel more within Asia, and therefore less to Europe.
