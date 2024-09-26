Switzerland approves shooting of National Park wolf pack

The Fuorn wolf pack, which mainly lives in the Engadin National Park, is to be culled. The Swiss Federal Office for the Environment has approved an application from the canton of Graubünden to shoot the entire pack.

The decision was announced by the canton of Graubünden on Thursday in the cantonal official gazette. However, the pack must be shot outside the park, as it is considered a strictly protected wilderness.

According to the Graubünden wildlife authorities, the national park pack had killed two cattle. The canton then applied to the federal government to have the entire pack culled.

According to the research commission of the Swiss National Park, however, at least one of the two cattle was killed by a young female that no longer belonged to the pack. Nevertheless, the canton has now received approval from the federal government.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

