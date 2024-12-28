Swiss fireworks release up to 400 tonnes of particulate matter

According to the Swiss federal authorities, fireworks release 200 to 400 tonnes of particulate matter every year.

On Saturday, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) drew attention to the environmental impact of fireworks in view of the upcoming New Year’s Eve. According to the Federal Office of Police, between 1,000 and 2,000 tonnes of fireworks are used in Switzerland, particularly on the national holiday and at the new year celebrations.

Pyrotechnic firework sets account for a quarter of this, with the rest being packaging made of wood, cardboard, plastic or clay. In addition to black powder, the firework sets also consist of colouring metal compounds.

According to the Federal Office for the Environment, these fireworks produce around 200 to 400 tons of particulate matter per year. This means that fireworks account for one to two percent of total annual emissions. The particulate matter also ends up in soil and water through precipitation.

The suspended particles remain in the air for a long time, especially in cold temperatures and so-called inversions. Data from the National Air Pollution Monitoring Network shows that there are high concentrations of particulate matter in the vicinity of burning fireworks.

Depending on weather conditions, the daily average limit value of 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air set out in the Ordinance on Air Pollution Control could be exceeded. In addition, the noise from fireworks is perceived as disturbing by some of the population and frightens domestic, farm and wild animals. Exposure to noise and pollutants can affect the health of humans and animals. It is also important to dispose of spent fireworks and packaging safely and correctly, writes the FOEN.

