Five people charged in connection with deadly Swiss rockslide

The Maloja Regional Court must decide whether they misjudged the danger at the time.
The regional court must decide whether, by failing to close footpaths, the five defendants misjudged the danger before the rockslide that killed eight people in 2017.
Among the accused are employees of the Graubünden Forestry and Natural Hazards Office and parliamentarian Anna Giacometti, according to the indictment accessed by the news agency Keystone-SDA. Giacometti was president of the Bondo municipality at the time of the landslide.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
