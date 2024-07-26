Five people charged in connection with deadly Swiss rockslide

Five people charged seven years after the Bondo rockslide Keystone-SDA

The Graubünden public prosecutor's office has charged five people with multiple negligent homicide in connection with the deadly Bondo rockslide that occurred seven years ago.

The Maloja Regional Court must decide whether they misjudged the danger at the time.

The regional court must decide whether, by failing to close footpaths, the five defendants misjudged the danger before the rockslide that killed eight people in 2017.

Among the accused are employees of the Graubünden Forestry and Natural Hazards Office and parliamentarian Anna Giacometti, according to the indictment accessed by the news agency Keystone-SDA. Giacometti was president of the Bondo municipality at the time of the landslide.

