Swiss canton wants two thirds of young wolves to be culled

Graubünden wants to shoot two thirds of all young wolves
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss canton of Graubünden says that two thirds of all this year's young wolves should be shot, along with two complete wolf packs.
This content was published on
August 15, 2024 - 13:19
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The canton has submitted a corresponding application to the federal government.
The wolves are to be shot during the legal regulation period from September 1 to January 31, 2025, as announced by the Office for Hunting and Fishing, the wildlife authority, on Thursday.
+ How many wolves are good for Switzerland?
The aim of these shootings is to reduce conflicts with agriculture and increase shyness towards humans. The wolf population should not be endangered in the process.
According to the office, the number of wolves in Graubünden has also increased this year, particularly in the previously pack-free areas. Twelve packs are currently confirmed.
The wildlife authority assumes that more packs will be added over the course of the summer.
More
More
When it’s legal to shoot the wrong wolf
This content was published on
Feb 9, 2023
With the Swiss wolf population poised to reach 350 by 2025, the authorities are making it easier to kill them.
Read more: When it’s legal to shoot the wrong wolf
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
Dalai Lama to participate in Zurich longevity ceremony
This content was published on
Aug 15, 2024
The Dalai Lama will take part in a long life ceremony and give a short teaching in Tibetan.
Read more: Dalai Lama to participate in Zurich longevity ceremony
More
Home ownership back in favour in Switzerland
This content was published on
Aug 15, 2024
Falling interest rates spark rise in mortgage applications and rental costs.
Read more: Home ownership back in favour in Switzerland
More
Swiss transport accident investigators overwhelmed by cases
This content was published on
Aug 15, 2024
Auditors want more traffic investigations to be completed on time.
Read more: Swiss transport accident investigators overwhelmed by cases
More
Sudanese army snubs Swiss-hosted peace talks
This content was published on
Aug 15, 2024
Talks to resolve the world's biggest humanitarian crisis in Sudan have begun in Switzerland.
Read more: Sudanese army snubs Swiss-hosted peace talks
More
Swiss corruption trial of Trafigura set for December
This content was published on
Aug 15, 2024
Swiss court to examine historic payments made by commodities trader in Angola.
Read more: Swiss corruption trial of Trafigura set for December
More
Swiss investigate four people linked to Russian oligarch
This content was published on
Aug 14, 2024
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is investigating four individuals linked to Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov.
Read more: Swiss investigate four people linked to Russian oligarch
More
Swiss government scrambles to deal with egg shortage
This content was published on
Aug 14, 2024
From September 1, more eggs intended for consumption may be imported into Switzerland. In allowing this, the government wants to secure the supply of eggs for consumers.
Read more: Swiss government scrambles to deal with egg shortage
More
Number of Swiss shops increases despite online competition
This content was published on
Aug 14, 2024
Over the past ten years the number of bricks-and-mortar retail stores in Switzerland has increased.
Read more: Number of Swiss shops increases despite online competition
More
Swiss government proposes financing 13th pension payment with higher VAT
This content was published on
Aug 14, 2024
The 13th monthly pension payment is to be financed by higher value-added tax (VAT), the Swiss government proposes.
Read more: Swiss government proposes financing 13th pension payment with higher VAT
More
Switzerland must adapt laws due to EU asylum and migration pact
This content was published on
Aug 14, 2024
Switzerland wants to adopt parts of the EU asylum and migration pact.
Read more: Switzerland must adapt laws due to EU asylum and migration pact
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.