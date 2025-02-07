More than 100 wolves shot in Switzerland last year

Hunters shot over 100 wolves last year Keystone-SDA

Swiss hunters legally killed 101 wolves between February 1, 2024, and the end of January 2025. A further six died in accidents or from natural causes.

Deutsch de Jäger haben im letzten Jahr über 100 Wölfe geschossen Original Read more: Jäger haben im letzten Jahr über 100 Wölfe geschossen

According to the Kora Foundation on Friday, 47 wolves have been shot in canton Graubünden since the summer, 34 in canton Valais, five in canton Vaud, three in canton St Gallen and three in canton Ticino. Around 80 wolves were killed the previous year, 39 in the 2022/2023 monitoring year and 16 in the 2021/2022 monitoring year.

At the same time, according to Kora, at least 135 pups were confirmed nationwide last year. Before the culling period ended at the end of January, there were 26 Swiss packs and 11 cross-border packs in Switzerland. The cantons were given permission to eliminate nine of them and 15 were allowed to be regulated by killing a third to two-thirds of the young wolves.

