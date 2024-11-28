Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Jungfrau Railways invests CHF70 million in new cable cars

Jungfrau Railways invests 70 million francs in new cable cars
Jungfrau Railways invests 70 million francs in new cable cars Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Jungfrau Railways invests CHF70 million in new cable cars
Listening: Jungfrau Railways invests CHF70 million in new cable cars

The Jungfrau Railway Group is ordering new cableway installations for the First and Kleine Scheidegg ski areas worth a total of CHF70 million.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Austrian cable car manufacturers Doppelmayr/Garaventa and Leitner have been awarded the contract, as was reported in a press release on Thursday.

Doppelmayr/Garaventa is to supply the “Triline” 3-cableway system for the new route from Grindelwald station to First. The system has impressed with its high level of transportation comfort, energy efficiency, good wind stability and load-bearing capacity, as well as long spans for the rope fields, according to the statement.

The Jungfrau Railway Group wants to renew the First Railway, whose concession expires in 2034. The Fuhrenmatte/Grindelwald variant was chosen for the replacement, with a new direct connection to Grindelwald station. In addition, the Isch-Bodmi chairlift and a new mountain lodge on the First are to be built.

More

Investments will also be made in snowmaking. The costs for the entire project are likely to amount to over CHF100 million.

According to the press release, the determination of the railroad system, together with the test planning to clarify spatial planning and architectural issues regarding the new valley station, is central to further planning. This will form the basis for the adjustments to the land use plan, which will also be put to a vote by the citizens of Grindelwald. The next step will be to inform the landowners of the details.

Meanwhile, in the Kleine Scheidegg ski area, the Wixi-Fallboden chairlift, whose concession expired at the end of October 2022, is to be replaced with lifts from the Leitner company. Assuming a speedy spatial planning process, the Group expects the new six-seater chairlift to go into operation for the 2026/2027 winter season, at an estimated cost of CHF13 million.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

