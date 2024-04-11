Swiss Jungfraujoch saw over a million visitors in 2023

For the first time since 2019, the Jungfraujoch saw more than one million visitors. KEYSTONE

The railway and ski lift operator Jungfraubahn posted record profits last year after seeing a strong influx of tourists headed for the “top of Europe”.

Keystone-ATS

Sales in 2023 jumped by 40.7% on the previous year to CHF195.9 million ($213.9 million), the company said in a press release on Thursday. Excursion destinations saw very strong demand and, for the first time since 2019, the Jungfraujoch – at 3,454 metres above sea level – received more than a million visitors.

+ Read more: the president of Swiss Tourism on high costs and overtourism in the Alps

At CHF79.6 million, the company meanwhile reported its highest ever profit, up by 79.4%. Operating profit (EBIT) was CHF99.6 million.

At its annual general meeting, the company’s board of directors will propose a dividend of CHF6.50 per share, compared to CHF3.60 per share in 2022.

Adapted from French by DeepL/kp,dos

