Lynx shot dead in Switzerland after it killed nine sheep
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Lynx shot dead in Switzerland after it killed nine sheep
A young lynx that killed nine sheep in three nights in mid-August in canton Schwyz's Muotatal region has been shot dead by gamekeepers. The canton had received the green light from the federal authorities on August 16 for the cull.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Lynx abattu dans le Muotatal (SZ) après avoir tué neuf moutons
Original
The lynx had been on the prowl three nights in a row from August 11. Its culling was complicated by the weather and the steep terrain, say the Schwyz authorities.
The feline in question was a young male equipped with a GPS transmitter. Last October, the orphaned feline had been relocated to the Goldau Wildlife Park. He was then released back into the wild in May.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
Swiss government criticised for delay in insect protection
This content was published on
Five years after the House of Representative's Environment Committee voted in favour of better protection for insects, Swiss NGO Birdlife criticises the government's hesitant action.
Digitalisation increases uncertainty for Swiss creatives
This content was published on
Digitalization could further worsen the legal and social situation of creative artists. According to a new report, social security, copyright and privacy protection are lagging behind developments.
Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies
This content was published on
Switzerland should focus on international cooperation to strengthen its position, say studies by the University of St Gallen and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.