Lynx shot dead in Switzerland after it killed nine sheep

Lynx shot dead in Muotatal (SZ) after killing nine sheep

A young lynx that killed nine sheep in three nights in mid-August in canton Schwyz's Muotatal region has been shot dead by gamekeepers. The canton had received the green light from the federal authorities on August 16 for the cull.

Equipped with night vision devices, the gamekeepers shot the animal on Monday night, near the Chupferberg mountain, according to the Schwyz Department of the Environment.

The lynx had been on the prowl three nights in a row from August 11. Its culling was complicated by the weather and the steep terrain, say the Schwyz authorities.

The feline in question was a young male equipped with a GPS transmitter. Last October, the orphaned feline had been relocated to the Goldau Wildlife Park. He was then released back into the wild in May.

