Critics slam shortage of biodiversity measures in Switzerland

The nature conservation organisations Birdlife, Pro Natura and WWF have criticised the lack of measures and indicators for biodiversity in Switzerland. They say there is a lack of guidance as to whether Switzerland is on course to achieve its 2030 ecosystem restoration targets.

The nature conservation associations announced on Monday that indicators could be used to measure efforts to preserve biodiversity in Switzerland and, if necessary, adapt them in good time.

The Swiss Biodiversity Action Plan, which is to apply from 2025, does not contain any measures that would achieve a comprehensive effect, they say.

Meanwhile, they point out that while Switzerland is working at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia, for a standardised, clear monitoring system, this is lacking in its own country. It said 115 countries had presented their goals or action plans for the conservation of natural diversity there, but not Switzerland.

