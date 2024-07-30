Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss scientists develop new method for measuring permafrost

Measuring permafrost with electrical resistance
Keystone-SDA
Scientists in the Swiss city of Fribourg have developed a new method to measure permafrost using electrical resistance. This could improve our ability to predict rockfalls and landslides.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Traditional methods involve drilling holes up to a hundred metres deep and measuring the ground temperature. However, this process is both complex and expensive, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) explained on Tuesday.

“What’s more, we can only record temperatures at specific points and can’t infer anything about the volume of ice,” adds Christian Hauck from the University of Fribourg.

With his team, he has helped develop a method for measuring permafrost over large areas and assessing the ice volume, which allows for predictions about future changes.

Scientists pass a direct current through two electrodes in the soil and measure its electrical resistivity. The method is detailed in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

