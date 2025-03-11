Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

After mild winter, nature wakes up earlier in Switzerland

Mild winter: Nature wakes up earlier again in 2025
Mild winter: Nature wakes up earlier again in 2025 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
After mild winter, nature wakes up earlier in Switzerland
Listening: After mild winter, nature wakes up earlier in Switzerland

Once again this year, nature has woken up earlier than normal, between a week and ten days ahead of schedule, according to the meteorologists. They explain that this is due to the mild winter months.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Temperatures throughout Switzerland in January and February 2025 were generally much warmer than the average for the period 1991-2020, the Meteonews weather service said in a statement on Tuesday. January was 1.5 degrees warmer and February 1.7 degrees. The first ten days of March were 2.5 degrees warmer than the multi-year average.

According to Meteonews, the longer growing season has a number of positive and negative consequences. It benefits agriculture, particularly market gardening, cereals, berries and fruit. Raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and cherries can all be harvested earlier, which means that consumer demand for these local products can be met sooner.

However, the risk of damage caused by late frosts is increasing. The same applies to the pressure of pests, which survive milder winters more easily.

Meteonews reports that hazel trees began to flower in the last ten days of January, more than two weeks earlier than in the 1950s. The weather service adds that forsythias and tulips began flowering around a week to ten days earlier.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
146 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR