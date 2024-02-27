Mildest Swiss February since records began

Temperatures have been higher than March in most years KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / URS FLUEELER

Switzerland has recorded its mildest February since measurements began in 1864. Across Switzerland, the excess temperature is 4.9 degrees Celcius, which is even higher than the average for March, according to MeteoNews.

2 minutes

RTS

In the first half of February, the excess temperature was five degrees on average across Switzerland, MeteoNews reported on Tuesday. This surplus should decrease slightly in the second half of the month, despite temperatures still above average.

The previous record for a month of February dates back to 1990, with an excess of 4.1 degrees. It was especially in eastern Switzerland, with locally more than 6 degrees, that the difference was the greatest. In the west and south of the country too, the surplus has never been less than three degrees.

The vegetation appears sensitive to these unusual temperatures: it is much more advanced than usual at this time of year, notes MeteoNews. The first peach and apricot trees are already in flower, two to three weeks earlier than normal. Their flowers, however, risk freezing if there is frost in March, which is likely.

The south of the country has been significantly wetter, notes the meteorological service. The east and west were slightly too wet, while precipitation was generally too low in the rest of the country. Throughout Switzerland, the rains are more or less normal.

So far in February, Switzerland has recorded a sunshine deficit of around 13%.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.