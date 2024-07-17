Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss Solidarity raises over CHF10 million for victims of extreme weather

More than 10 million for victims of severe weather in Switzerland
More than 10 million for victims of severe weather in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Swiss Solidarity has raised over CHF10 million ($11 million) in donations for those impacted by the severe weather conditions in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The money will be used to help people affected in the cantons of Ticino, Graubünden and Valais.

More than 30 communities have been hard hit by bad weather in recent weeks, as Swiss Solidarity pointed out in a press release on Tuesday. Swiss Solidarity launched an appeal for donations at the beginning of the month and has raised CHF10,020,719 to date.

Want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

This sum is mainly intended for private individuals affected by the disaster. The aid is divided into two phases. Initially, emergency aid is being provided to address the most urgent needs, such as purchasing basic necessities, clothing and temporary accommodation, explains the organisation.

In the second phase, Swiss Solidarity will cover the remaining costs for private individuals, associations, and small businesses. It also does not rule out covering the residual costs for particularly hard-hit communities. Swiss Solidarity emphasises that its support is always complementary to that provided by public authorities and insurance companies.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR