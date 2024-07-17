Swiss Solidarity raises over CHF10 million for victims of extreme weather

The money will be used to help people affected in the cantons of Ticino, Graubünden and Valais.
More than 30 communities have been hard hit by bad weather in recent weeks, as Swiss Solidarity pointed out in a press release on Tuesday. Swiss Solidarity launched an appeal for donations at the beginning of the month and has raised CHF10,020,719 to date.
This sum is mainly intended for private individuals affected by the disaster. The aid is divided into two phases. Initially, emergency aid is being provided to address the most urgent needs, such as purchasing basic necessities, clothing and temporary accommodation, explains the organisation.
In the second phase, Swiss Solidarity will cover the remaining costs for private individuals, associations, and small businesses. It also does not rule out covering the residual costs for particularly hard-hit communities. Swiss Solidarity emphasises that its support is always complementary to that provided by public authorities and insurance companies.
