Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Natural disasters cause billions in damage worldwide

Rubble and cars in massive landslide is seen next in Fontana, in Val Bavona in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland on Thursday July 4, 2024. Severe storms and torrential rain over the last weekend left five people dead in Switzerland's Val Maggia and its side valleys in Ticino.
Rubble and cars in massive landslide is seen next in Fontana, in Val Bavona in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland on Thursday July 4, 2024. Severe storms and torrential rain over the last weekend left five people dead in Switzerland's Val Maggia and its side valleys in Ticino. Keystone / Michael Buholzer
Generated with artificial intelligence.
In the first six months of the year, natural disasters caused billions in losses worldwide, with severe thunderstorms in the USA being a major factor, according to a Swiss Re Institute press release on Wednesday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The reinsurer estimates that the economic costs of natural and man-made disasters totalled $127 billion (CHF109 billion) in the first half of 2024. This is lower than the $159 billion recorded in the first half of 2023.

+Swiss politicians express dismay at storm damage

However, only $66 billion of the catastrophe losses were insured, compared to $65 billion in the previous year. According to Swiss Re, natural disasters alone burdened insurance companies’ balance sheets with an estimated $60 billion.

High thunderstorm losses

Severe thunderstorms with strong winds, hail, and heavy rain caused insured losses of $42 billion worldwide. In the USA alone, twelve storms resulted in losses of at least $1 billion each.

+Tornado-like superstorm batters Swiss town

Swiss Re Institute’s calculations show that insured losses from severe storms in the USA have risen by 8% annually since 2008. One reason for this increase is the rise in construction costs due to inflation, as noted by chief economist Jérôme Jean Haegeli in the press release.

“Exposure continues to rise in line with economic development. That’s why we urgently need to invest in protective measures,” Haegeli stated, citing flood protection and improved building regulations to protect houses from severe hailstorms as examples.

+La Chaux-de-Fonds storm damage estimated at CHF90 million

Flash floods in the Emirates

A total of 14% of all insured losses were caused by flooding, primarily in the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and Brazil. In April, thunderstorms on the Arabian Peninsula caused flash floods, resulting in damage totalling at least $2 billion.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

