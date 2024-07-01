Number of storm-related Swiss fatalities rises to four

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.
Ticino cantonal police announced on Sunday afternoon that emergency services found a third body during the course of the day in Val Bavona, a side valley of the Maggia Valley. Two bodies had already been found there following a landslide. A person is still missing near Lavizzara in the Maggia Valley.
The cantonal command staff of the canton of Valais also announced earlier on Sunday afternoon that one person had died in Saas-Grund as a result of the storms. Another person is missing in the Binntal valley.
According to the Valais cantonal police, the victim from Saas-Grund was discovered in a hotel. This was after the man had been reported missing by his partner. Initial investigations revealed that the man was presumably surprised by the masses of water. The formal identification of the man is underway.
The man missing in the Binntal valley is a 52-year-old Swiss national. The search for him is ongoing, the police wrote.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
