Alpine Environment

Number of storm-related Swiss fatalities rises to four

Number of storm-related fatalities in Switzerland rises to four
Number of storm-related fatalities in Switzerland rises to four Keystone-SDA

Severe storms in Switzerland at the weekend claimed the lives of at least four people. Three people died in Ticino and one in the canton of Valais.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Ticino cantonal police announced on Sunday afternoon that emergency services found a third body during the course of the day in Val Bavona, a side valley of the Maggia Valley. Two bodies had already been found there following a landslide. A person is still missing near Lavizzara in the Maggia Valley.

+ How Switzerland builds defences against extreme weather

The cantonal command staff of the canton of Valais also announced earlier on Sunday afternoon that one person had died in Saas-Grund as a result of the storms. Another person is missing in the Binntal valley.

According to the Valais cantonal police, the victim from Saas-Grund was discovered in a hotel. This was after the man had been reported missing by his partner. Initial investigations revealed that the man was presumably surprised by the masses of water. The formal identification of the man is underway.

The man missing in the Binntal valley is a 52-year-old Swiss national. The search for him is ongoing, the police wrote.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

