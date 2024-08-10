Over 1,000 sheep migrate to Alpine pastures in Swiss tradition

The animals will graze in the remote Fläschertal until they are brought down from the alp in October. The spectacular migration includes narrow paths along steep mountain flanks at an altitude of over 2,000 metres. This event has a long-standing tradition, having taken place for decades.
The enormous herd set off at 6am on Saturday morning. Just over an hour later, the first animals had reached the high Fläschertal valley. The older sheep, although slower, knew the way and made the journey on their own. They covered a distance of around ten kilometres. According to the shepherd, all the sheep completed the hike safely
Adapted from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
