Heavy snow blocks Swiss mountain passes

Several mountain passes were closed on Friday morning.

A cold front caused the snow line in Switzerland to drop below 2,000 metres above sea level on Thursday night. As a result, several mountain passes were closed on Friday morning.

The Furka, Gotthard, Grimsel, Klausen, Nufenen, Oberalp and Susten passes were closed shortly before 8am, according to the website of the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS).

There was snow on several other pass roads, including the Albula, Bernina, Jaun, Maloja and the road over the Vue-des-Alpes.

Otherwise, the Viasuisse traffic information service did not record any major restrictions on road traffic due to the snowfall.

