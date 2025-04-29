The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Alpine Environment

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa, pilot apologises
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A Geneva-registered tourist plane grazed some ski mountaineers on Saturday on a glacier on the Swiss side of the Monte Rosa massif. Federal authorities have opened proceedings into the incident.

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) “is aware of the accident involving a Swiss-registered aircraft that occurred on April 26 on a glacier in the Monte Rosa region”, the FOCA told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Tuesday, regarding information published by various media.

The FOCA has opened proceedings “to clarify the facts and take appropriate measures”. According to the federal office, the pilot in question is liable to a criminal penalty and the withdrawal of his licence and qualifications for a specified period.

A video filmed by one of the hikers present and posted on social networks shows the small powered plane landing on the Sesia Pass, at an altitude of 4,230 metres, before turning around and launching itself down the slope. The plane accelerates, but fails to take off and passes in the middle of a column of hikers.

+ Swiss aviation’s worst air disaster remembered 25 years on

‘Serious error of judgement’

In a letter in English addressed to “dear fellow pilots and mountain people” and published in the Italian media on Tuesday, the pilot apologised. He said he had made “a serious error of judgement” and had immediately reported the incident to the relevant service.

“I am deeply sorry for the community that I love more than anything else. I hope this never happens to any of you,” added the man, who claims to have been flying for 45 years and has been trained to land and take off on glaciers since this year.

In a press release, the Geneva Aéroclub, owner of the aircraft, confirms that the pilot spontaneously reported the accident to the authorities and submitted his report the same day. It also specifies that the aircraft was used in a personal capacity by a private pilot “as part of a private activity, unrelated to the training activities of our school”.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

