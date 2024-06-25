Swiss traffic plans adapt to flood damaged A13

The A13 is a major traffic route in southern Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Following the closure of the A13 in Misox, Swiss Transport Minister Albert Rösti wants to manage vacation traffic in the summer as well as possible.

The usual night-time closures of the Gotthard tunnel are to be discontinued. SBB is offering additional north-south connections at the weekend.

Rösti and Jürg Röthlisberger, the head of the Federal Roads Office (Astra), provided information about the next steps at a media conference in Bern on Tuesday.

Everyone can do their bit by switching to public transport, emphasized Rösti during his appearance at the Bernerhof. There will also be more capacity for freight transport.

He rejected a general lifting of the ban on trucks driving on Sundays and at night: “Otherwise we would really attract traffic”. However, Astra is looking into lifting the ban at certain times.

During a storm on Friday evening, the River Moesa washed out and partially tore away the A13 national road near Lostallo. The San Bernardino route has been closed ever since. Repair work began on Monday.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

