Avalanche near Swiss ski resort in Zermatt claims three lives

Lots of fresh snowfall and gale-force winds had caused a considerable risk of avalanches in the southern Alps of Switzerland KEYSTONE

Three people were killed and another person was injured in an avalanche near Zermatt in canton Valais on Monday afternoon.

Keystone-SDA

The avalanche started shortly after 2pm at Riffelberg in an off-piste area, according to the cantonal police.

It is unclear whether more people could still be missing, with police saying in a brief statement that search operations had been halted on Monday.

Lots of fresh snowfall and gale-force winds had caused a considerable risk of avalanches in the southern Alps of Switzerland, with major risk in parts of Graubünden and Valais on Easter Monday. “Very large, and occasionally extremely large, spontaneous avalanches are to be expected,” said the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) in Davos in canton Graubünden on Monday.

So far this winter, 14 people have died in avalanches in the Swiss mountains. According to the SLF, a total of 194 people have been caught in 146 avalanche accidents. Most of the victims were ski tourers.

