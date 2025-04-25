Road over Oberalp Pass re-opened despite snow

The winter closure on the Oberalp Pass was lifted at 9am on Friday. The road between Andermatt and Sedrun in eastern Switzerland was still partially covered in snow.

However, the pass is open to all vehicles, canton Uri’s construction department announced on its website shortly after the winter closure was lifted. It had opened the road over the pass, which lies at an altitude of 2,044 metres above sea level, in consultation with canton Graubünden. The road had been closed on November 18.

The winter closure of the other Alpine passes in Uri is not expected to be lifted for several weeks. The Gotthard and Klausen passes are expected to open in mid-May. The Furka Pass is likely to open at the end of May. The winter closure on the Susten Pass is likely to be lifted in mid-June.

