Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025

Robin named bird of the year 2025
For the first time, the "Bird of the Year" was not chosen by a panel of experts, but by the public. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025
Listening: Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025

The Swiss public has named the robin as Bird of the Year 2025. With its familiar red breast and distinctive song, the robin is one of the most common bird species in Switzerland, found in gardens and forests.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Over 12,000 people took part in a nationwide vote, Birdlife Switzerland announced on Tuesday. For the first time, the “Bird of the Year” was not chosen by a panel of experts, but by the public. Close behind the robin were the long-tailed tit, the green woodpecker and the nuthatch.

+ Little grebe named Swiss Bird of the Year 2024

According to Birdlife, the positive image of the robin is due to the fact that it is present all year round. Most robins migrate to the Mediterranean region in autumn to benefit from the warmer climate. At the same time, other robin species come to Switzerland from more northerly regions and spend the winter here.

With its clear and melodious song, the robin is one of the first birds to sing in the morning and often one of the last in the evening. The robin is one of the few birds that also sings in autumn and on sunny winter days to defend its winter feeding territory.

The robin is one of the most common breeding birds in Switzerland; it starts breeding at the end of March. Its nest of moss, leaves and stalks is usually well camouflaged on the ground, for example hidden under a bush or in a rootstock. Robins normally breed twice a year.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
352 Likes
234 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Federal Council opposes neutrality initiative

More

Swiss government rejects neutrality initiative

This content was published on It is not necessary to define Swiss neutrality more strictly, according to the Swiss government. The Federal Council has rejected the so-called “neutrality initiative”.

Read more: Swiss government rejects neutrality initiative
TPF acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case

More

Swiss court acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case

This content was published on The Federal Criminal Court has acquitted UBS following appeal proceedings in connection with money laundering charges linked to the Bulgarian mafia. The bank inherited the case from Credit Suisse.

Read more: Swiss court acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case
Timetable change brings more trains during the day and at night

More

New Swiss train schedule offers more night trains

This content was published on The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) timetable change on December 15 will bring improvements for commuters. It will also have new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services.

Read more: New Swiss train schedule offers more night trains
Wage gap between women and men is narrowing

More

Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly

This content was published on The gender wage gap is narrowing in Switzerland, although it remains sizeable and partly unexplained: in 2022 women earned on average 16.2% less than their male counterparts.

Read more: Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR