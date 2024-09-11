Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Storm-damaged road reopens in Saas Valley in southern Switzerland

Storms and heavy rain triggered a landslide last week that closed the main cantonal road into the Saas Valley to the resort of Saas-Fee in southern Switzerland.
Storms and heavy rain triggered a landslide last week that closed the main cantonal road into the Saas Valley to the resort of Saas-Fee in southern Switzerland. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Storm-damaged road reopens in Saas Valley in southern Switzerland
Listening: Storm-damaged road reopens in Saas Valley in southern Switzerland

The Saas Valley in canton Valais is once again fully accessible. The main road into the valley had been closed for six days due to a landslide caused by storms and heavy rain.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The road to the mountain resort of Saas Fee was reopened at around 10am on Wednesday, Stefan Luggen from the Valais Mobility Office told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Representatives from Saas Valley Tourism visited the site of the landslide on Wednesday to thank the workers and “all those who actively worked to clear the road”, the organisation said in a press statement.

+ Saas Valley in southern Switzerland remains isolated after landslide

The road between Eisten and Saas-Balen was interrupted after a landslide on September 5. Around 2,200 people, mainly Swiss tourists, were stranded in the valley after the storms.

Several thousand tonnes of rock had crashed down the mountain, the cantonal engineer in charge, Vincent Pellissier, explained on Monday. Before the workers could start building a temporary road, explosives had to be used to clear huge rocks that had tumbled down the mountain. The largest rocks had a volume of 100 cubic metres, or weighed around 270 tonnes.

+ How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events 

The road reopening on Wednesday is still temporary, however. The canton is still seeking a definitive solution for the bridge over the Mattwaldbach stream, said Luggen. According to Pellissier, it should be completed in ten months at the latest and run a little further away from the rock face in order to avoid a similar situation in the future.

Helicopters were used to evacuate some people from the valley. Since Friday, 1,200-1,300 people were able to leave the valley by helicopter, according to Simon Bumann, spokesperson for the regional command staff. In addition, material and food could be delivered to the cut-off villages.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

From the first quarter of 2025, 85 branches of UBS and Credit Suisse will be merged.

More

UBS to keep 190 bank branches in Switzerland

This content was published on The head of UBS Switzerland, Sabine Keller-Busse, says around 190 bank branches will remain across the country when Credit Suisse is fully integrated in 2026.

Read more: UBS to keep 190 bank branches in Switzerland
The 150 job cuts, announced to staff last week, are "due to a hardened and persistently difficult economic environment", a Syngenta spokesman said on Wednesday.

More

Syngenta to cut 150 jobs in Switzerland

This content was published on Swiss agricultural chemicals company Syngenta plans to cut around 150 jobs at its Basel headquarters by the end of the year.

Read more: Syngenta to cut 150 jobs in Switzerland
Afghan women stitch clothes at a workshop in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 04 September 2024.

More

States criticise Taliban’s new morality law

This content was published on Almost 60 countries, including Switzerland, have issued a joint statement condemning a new morality law introduced in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Read more: States criticise Taliban’s new morality law

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR