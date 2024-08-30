Second hottest Swiss August since records began in 1864

This year, Switzerland experienced the second hottest August since measurements began in 1864. The average temperature so far has been 17 degrees Celcius, 2.7 degrees above the 1991-2020 norm.

Deutsch de Zweitheissester August seit Messbeginn 1864 in der Schweiz Original Read more: Zweitheissester August seit Messbeginn 1864 in der Schweiz

As MeteoSwiss announced on Friday, a new August record is likely to be set in Samedan, canton Graubünden, with an average temperature of 14.5 degrees. That would be 0.3 degrees higher than the hot summer of 2003.

A new record is also expected on the Jungfraujoch with a monthly average of 3.3 degrees. The previous record was 3.0 degrees. In Lugano, the monthly average of 24.8 degrees is likely to be the same as in 2003.

