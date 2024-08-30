Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Second hottest Swiss August since records began in 1864

This year, Switzerland experienced the second hottest August since measurements began in 1864. The average temperature so far has been 17 degrees Celcius, 2.7 degrees above the 1991-2020 norm.

As MeteoSwiss announced on Friday, a new August record is likely to be set in Samedan, canton Graubünden, with an average temperature of 14.5 degrees. That would be 0.3 degrees higher than the hot summer of 2003.

A new record is also expected on the Jungfraujoch with a monthly average of 3.3 degrees. The previous record was 3.0 degrees. In Lugano, the monthly average of 24.8 degrees is likely to be the same as in 2003.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

