Second hottest Swiss August since records began in 1864

As MeteoSwiss announced on Friday, a new August record is likely to be set in Samedan, canton Graubünden, with an average temperature of 14.5 degrees. That would be 0.3 degrees higher than the hot summer of 2003.
How can hot summers be made more tolerable for city-dwellers? SWI swissinfo.ch asked an expert at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
A new record is also expected on the Jungfraujoch with a monthly average of 3.3 degrees. The previous record was 3.0 degrees. In Lugano, the monthly average of 24.8 degrees is likely to be the same as in 2003.
