News
Alpine Environment

Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnances in 2023

In its press release, the army stressed that unexploded ordnance must never be touched. Anyone who discovers any ammunition remains should mark the spot clearly and alert the police by calling the emergency number.
Keystone / Ennio Leanza
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnances in 2023

The Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnance last year. A total of 1,122 reports were received, a record figure attributed to increased leisure activities and greater public awareness of this danger.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The army said on Tuesday that around 8% of the objects reported to the National Reporting Centre (CAR) were actually unexploded ordnance, 28% were munitions found, and 64% were munitions scrap.

The vast majority of reports (87%) came from civilians. The rest came from the troops (3%) and the police (10%). Most of the reports came from cantons Bern (215), Graubünden (208), Valais (158) and St Gallen (111).

In its press release, the army stressed that unexploded ordnance must never be touched. Anyone who discovers any ammunition remains should mark the spot clearly and alert the police by calling the emergency number. Bonuses of up to CHF100 ($117) are paid for the discovery of a dud. In 2023, a total CHF4,800 was paid out, the press release adds.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

