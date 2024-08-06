Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnances in 2023

The Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnance last year. A total of 1,122 reports were received, a record figure attributed to increased leisure activities and greater public awareness of this danger.

Keystone-SDA

The army said on Tuesday that around 8% of the objects reported to the National Reporting Centre (CAR) were actually unexploded ordnance, 28% were munitions found, and 64% were munitions scrap.

The vast majority of reports (87%) came from civilians. The rest came from the troops (3%) and the police (10%). Most of the reports came from cantons Bern (215), Graubünden (208), Valais (158) and St Gallen (111).

In its press release, the army stressed that unexploded ordnance must never be touched. Anyone who discovers any ammunition remains should mark the spot clearly and alert the police by calling the emergency number. Bonuses of up to CHF100 ($117) are paid for the discovery of a dud. In 2023, a total CHF4,800 was paid out, the press release adds.

