Swiss beekeepers report below-average honey harvest

By comparison, in 2023, the Swiss harvested just over 17kg of honey per bee colony. The long-term average is around 20kg per bee colony per year.
Apisuisse attributes this decline mainly to the onset of winter-like conditions in the second half of April. After a good March and a summery first half of April, the bees stayed in their hives and drew on their reserves.
Foraging flights were not possible in these weather conditions. The month of May was also largely gloomy.
A total of 738 beekeepers from Switzerland and Liechtenstein took part in the apisuisse survey.
Adapted from French with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
What Trump’s return or a new Harris administration would mean for Switzerland
This content was published on
One million francs, 34 million euros and around 830 kilos of gold: this is the fortune that two Swiss nationals are accused of having moved across borders for at least four years.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.