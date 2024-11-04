Swiss beekeepers report below-average honey harvest

The long-term average honey harvest is around 20kg per bee colony per year. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The honey harvest is projected to be lower than usual this year, as Swiss beekeepers report harvesting an average of just 16kg of honey per bee colony, says the beekeeper umbrella group apisuisse.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les apiculteurs suisses récoltent moins de miel en 2024 Original Read more: Les apiculteurs suisses récoltent moins de miel en 2024

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

By comparison, in 2023, the Swiss harvested just over 17kg of honey per bee colony. The long-term average is around 20kg per bee colony per year.

Apisuisse attributes this decline mainly to the onset of winter-like conditions in the second half of April. After a good March and a summery first half of April, the bees stayed in their hives and drew on their reserves.

+ Nearly half of Swiss bee species on endangered ‘red list’

Foraging flights were not possible in these weather conditions. The month of May was also largely gloomy.

A total of 738 beekeepers from Switzerland and Liechtenstein took part in the apisuisse survey.

Adapted from French with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.