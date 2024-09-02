Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss cities are home to 1,300 different tree species

Swiss cities are home to 1300 different tree species
Swiss cities are home to 1300 different tree species Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss cities are home to 1,300 different tree species
Listening: Swiss cities are home to 1,300 different tree species

More than 1,300 tree species live in Swiss cities, most of them non-native. Forests, on the other hand, contain just 76 species, according to a study published on Monday by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

However, this diversity of trees has a negative side: it makes cities a “gateway for invasive forest pests”, according to the study. Proportionally, introduced pests find more hosts in urban areas than in forests.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Consequently, urban environments “are an ideal location for observational measures that would enable early identification and control of invasive species,” stress the authors of the study, published in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning.

To this end, they consulted tree cadasters throughout Switzerland. A tree cadaster is a register in which municipalities list individual trees. In all, over 500,000 urban trees were listed.

Urban biodiversity

This surprising urban diversity needs to be put into perspective, however, as most of the time, only a few species dominate, such as maples and lime trees. The phenomenon is even more marked in natural forests: in forests located less than 10 km from cities, spruces and beeches predominate.

“This makes our comparison between urban trees and those in surrounding forests interesting. After all, cities are generally considered poor in diversity, while forests are perceived as rich in diversity. In reality, the opposite is true,” explains forest protection expert Benno Augustin, quoted in the press release.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The Swiss want more diversity and social mixing

More

The Swiss live in socio-economic bubbles

This content was published on The Swiss live in "bubbles". They have few opportunities to meet people of different ages, wealth or educational backgrounds, according to a study.

Read more: The Swiss live in socio-economic bubbles

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR