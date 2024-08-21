Swiss homeowners ‘should contribute to earthquake insurance’

The proposal to make landowners contribute to the costs of covering damage to buildings in the event of an earthquake met with complete rejection from the Swiss People’s Party, the Homeowners’ Association and the Insurance Association during the consultation process.
A majority of the cantons as well as the building insurance companies, the Greens and the mountain regions took a completely different view.
Earthquake service reports 4.4 magnitude quake in central Switzerland
The earthquake was probably felt throughout Switzerland, according to the Swiss Seismological Service of federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
However, the Federal Council intends to refrain from enshrining an additional federal competence to protect people and property in the event of an earthquake in the constitution, as it also announced.
Several cantons had previously spoken out against a new federal competence for earthquake prevention.
