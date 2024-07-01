Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Swiss storm fatalities double to four

Bridge broken in half in Switzerland
Swiss storms and flooding caused devastation for a second weekend in a row. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Weekend storms in Switzerland have claimed the lives of at least four people. Three people died in Ticino, one in the canton of Valais.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

As the Ticino cantonal police announced on Sunday afternoon, emergency services found a third body in Val Bavona, a side valley of the Maggia Valley, during the course of the day. Two bodies had already been found there following a landslide. One person is still missing near Lavizzara in the Maggia Valley.

The cantonal management staff of the canton of Valais also announced earlier on Sunday afternoon that one person had died in Saas-Grund VS due to the storms. Another person was missing in the Binntal.

According to the Valais cantonal police, the victim from Saas-Grund was discovered in a hotel after the man was reported missing by his partner. Initial investigations revealed that the man was presumably surprised by the floodwaters. The formal identification of the man is underway.

The man missing in Binntal is a 52-year-old Swiss national. The search for him is ongoing, the police wrote.

