Switzerland budgets CHF2bn for environmental measures

Part of the funds will be spent on protection against natural disasters. KEYSTONE

The Swiss government wants to invest CHF2.207 billion by 2028 to protect the environment, strengthen biodiversity and protect against natural hazards.

On Wednesday the Federal Council sent the relevant message about commitment loans to Parliament.

Parliament has been asked to approve CHF481 million for flood protection, CHF451 million for forests, CHF450 million for wastewater treatment plants and CHF384 million for nature and landscape.

As the Federal Office for the Environment writes, the federal government negotiates the goals in various environmental areas in so-called program agreements for four years. To achieve these projects, the cantons then received federal funding.

Regions throughout Switzerland could benefit both ecologically and economically from measures to protect the environment, writes the Federal Council.

