Swiss storms could scare off tourists

The southern Swiss canton of Ticino fears that a series of devastating storms could scare away tourists in the short and even mid-term. The closure of the Gotthard Base Tunnel last year also had a negative impact on the canton’s image.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Tessin Tourismus besorgt über mögliche Unwetter-Folgen
Original
Last weekend’s storms in Mendrisiotto once again led to several road closures, as Ticino Tourism reports.
In the medium term, the autumn season in particular will be crucial for Ticino tourism to recover from the poor months in the first half of the year. These were characterised by a decline in hotel overnight stays compared to last year.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.