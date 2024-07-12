Swiss storms could scare off tourists

Ticino Tourism concerned about possible storm consequences Keystone-SDA

The southern Swiss canton of Ticino fears that a series of devastating storms could scare away tourists in the short and even mid-term. The closure of the Gotthard Base Tunnel last year also had a negative impact on the canton’s image.

The first half of 2024 was difficult for tourism in Ticino, according to a communiqué sent out by Ticino Tourism on Thursday. The bad weather has negatively affected tourism since the end of March.

There were also obstacles to accessing the canton, including the closure of the Gotthard Base Tunnel from August 2023 and the temporary closure of the A13 through the Misox.

The storms at the end of June in the upper Maggia Valley caused great human suffering. In addition, there were further access problems and restrictions on swimming.

Last weekend’s storms in Mendrisiotto once again led to several road closures, as Ticino Tourism reports.

In the medium term, the autumn season in particular will be crucial for Ticino tourism to recover from the poor months in the first half of the year. These were characterised by a decline in hotel overnight stays compared to last year.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

