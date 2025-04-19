The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Alpine Environment

Trains resume service to Swiss ski resort Zermatt after heavy snowfall

Snow on the Zermatt-Visp train line
Since heavy snowfall on Thursday, Zermatt had been cut off from the rest of the world. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zermatt can once again be reached by train starting Saturday afternoon. The Alpine holiday resort was inaccessible by land for some time after heavy snowfall last Thursday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Several people were already waiting for their train in the vicinity of the railway station, said Zermatt’s mayor, Romy Biner-Hauser, when asked by news agency Keystone-SDA.

Trains on the Zermatt-Visp line in canton Valais will run every hour from 2.30 pm, the Matterhorn-Gotthard Railway announced on X on Saturday. The first train from Visp departs at 2:11 pm, while the first train from Zermatt is at 2:37 pm.

+ Switzerland records below-average number of avalanche deaths

However, the railway company warned that waiting times are to be expected. The shuttle train between Täsch and Zermatt will also be running according to schedule again from 2.35 pm. The road between Visp and Täsch is also open.

Access to Saas Fee is also possible again starting Saturday. The map of the Federal Roads Office no longer shows any disruptions between Saas Fee and Visp.

Despite an easing of the situation, the Valais authorities continued to urge caution on Saturday.

+ Authorities urge vigilance after heavy snowfall in southern Switzerland

Several avalanches fell in the canton, especially in the Upper Valais, the cantonal police told Keystone-SDA on Saturday. The risk of avalanches remains high, as heavy snowmelt is expected between Saturday and Sunday. There is also still a risk of falling trees.

Otherwise, however, the situation is ‘rather good overall’, said a police spokesperson.

The Great St. Bernard tunnel, one of the most important transit routes from Valais to Italy, will remain closed for a longer period of time. On Thursday, a large avalanche damaged a gallery on the Valais side of the tunnel over a length of 300 metres. According to the authorities, the closure is likely to remain in place until at least next Friday.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.

