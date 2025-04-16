First major Swiss wolf attack in 2025 kills ten sheep

The wolf attack took place on Monday night, the canton said on Wednesday.
Until now, the cantonal authorities had only recorded isolated lynx attacks since 7 January, particularly in Lavaux and Chablais, according to the table of predations on livestock regularly updated by the canton. The last attack attributed to a wolf was on 14 November 2024.
Last summer, the canton of Vaud announced for the first time that it wanted to cull an entire pack of wolves. In mid-August, a request for authorisation was sent to Bern to shoot the seven members of the Mont Tendre pack.
The pack is responsible for three quarters of the attacks in the Jura region of Vaud and is considered to be problematic. To date, the pack has been reduced to four individuals.
