Alpine skiing Ski resorts closed but skiing nostalgia alive and well

Overhead photo of people sitting on the piste, Saas Fee

At the edge of the piste, Saas Fee, approximately 1965. (Art Institute Bruges, Meiringen, Swiss Alpine Museum).

Photoshoot of a woman lying on an inflatable mattress in bikini at Crans Montana

Photo shooting of a woman in a bikini on the runway in Crans Montana, 1965. (Art Institute Bruges, Meiringen, Swiss Alpine Museum).

Ski sticks from the Alpine Museum collection

Ski poles from the museums collection,1900-1990. (Swiss Alpine Museum).

Two men and two women, Après-Ski on the Rigi

Après-Ski on the Rigi, around 1980. (Art Institute Bruges, Meiringen, Swiss Alpine Museum).

Skiing in deep snow

Weaving through deep snow, 1980. (Art Institute Bruges, Meiringen. Swiss Alpine Museum).

Left; ski tips, right ski powder

Left: A collection of Skis, right: Artwork by the artist Lois Hechenblaikner; '30g ski boot sawdust'. (Swiss Alpine Museum).


Photo montage for advertising at Saas Fee

Photo montage for advertising Saas Fee, 1974, (Art Institute Bruges, Meiringen, Swiss Alpine Museum).

Ski school for the whole family at Melchsee Frutt

Family ski school on the Melchsee Frutt, around 1965. (Art Institute Bruges, Meiringen, Alpines Museum of Switzerland).

Open-air cable car carrying two people.

The legendary open cable car 'télébenne', from Moléson-Village to La Vudalla, around 1965. (Art Institute Bruges, Meiringen, Swiss Alpine Museum).

Ski storage in the specialist Ski sport shop

Ski storage in the specialist ski sport shop in Meiringen, around 1965. (Art Institute Bruges, Meiringen, Swiss Alpine Museum).

Image gallery about skiing in Swiss culture

When the Swiss government decided to lock down the country in mid-March, some ski resorts at first refused. Skiing is not only economically vital in many parts of the Alps, but is also part of the Swiss DNA, especially for older generations. 

Before the coronavirus crisis hit Europe, an exhibition opened at the Swiss Alpine Museum called “The Lost and Found of Memories”, to showcase old ski gear and trophies, and even x-rays of bones broken in skiing accidents. Many of the objects were donated by the public. 

Like all cultural institutions in the country, and across Europe, the Alpine Museum has had to close its doors as part of the lockdown. However, choice bits can be viewed on the museum’s websiteexternal link, or seen in a book made especially for the exhibition. It is a collection of postcards harking back to the decades when skiing was a passion - not just a pastime - for the Swiss. 

The number of days people spent on the ski slopes declined dramatically from the 2008/09 season to 2016/17. Interestingly, the under-30s are rediscovering the sport, joining the baby boomer generation in keeping ski resorts busy. 

Climate change has also had a significant impact on skiing’s popularity. In recent years, only high-altitude resorts have had enough snow – or weather cold enough to make snow – to keep their slopes open. For many Swiss, they at least have memories of the days when, according to the lyrics of a popular tune, “everyone skied”.  

'Schnee von gesternexternal link', is a new book on ski culture, with pictures taken from the Swiss Alpine Museum collection.  

