In Switzerland there are mountains, people that run up them, and photgraphers like Dan Patitucci who are crazy enough to chase after the runners.

We spent the summer of 2017 primarily doing one thing; running trails in the Swiss Alps. We’d taken on a trail running book project, a guide to the best trail runs of the Swiss Alps due out in spring 2018.

One of the highlights of the project was discovering new corners of the Alps. High above Saas Almagell, we crossed the Jazzilücke in thick fog.

There we explored the ridge along the crest of the Swiss-Italian border where I made this photo of the book’s writer Kim Strom on the jagged ridge.

At work and play

We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.

After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.

Grandiose landscapes Each week over the next few months, swissinfo.ch is publishing a series of Dan and Janine Patitucci’s pictures from the past year: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our very small place. end of infobox

Dan and Janine Patitucci are professional photographers and mountain sport athletes who work in the global outdoor industry. Based in Interlaken, they're more likely to be found at high altitude - running, skiing or climbing, and always with camera at hand.

