Ambrey and UKMTO report incident west of Yemen’s Hodeidah

CAIRO (Reuters) – British security firm Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident in the Red Sea on Saturday, west of Yemen’s Hodeidah.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

Ambrey said it had received information indicating missile activity 47 nautical miles west of Hodeidah. UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident near the same location.

UKMTO said authorities were investigating.

The Houthi fighters’ drone and missile strikes have been aimed at the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

That has forced shippers since November to re-route cargo on longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.