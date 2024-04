Ambrey is aware of an incident southwest of Yemen’s Aden, advisory note

1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) – British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday it is aware of an incident southwest of Yemen’s port city of Aden.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea region since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

Ambrey is investigating and will revert with updates when available, it said in an advisory note.