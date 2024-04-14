Ambrey says Israel intercepted UAV ‘launched from Yemen’

CAIRO (Reuters) – British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday that Israel Defence Forces (IDF) intercepted an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) near Eilat, stating that it assessed the UAV was launched from Yemen.

Ambrey said it also observed unprecedented levels of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS)interference off Eilat and neighbouring Aqaba, Jordan, on Sunday.

“These were due to electronic warfare counter-measures,” the statement said.

“A Sa’ar 6-class corvette successfully intercepted a UAV that approached Israeli territory from the southeast using the ‘C-Dome’ Defense System earlier this evening,” the IDF posted on X.

Israel used its seaborne missile defence system for the first time on Tuesday to shoot down a drone approaching from the Red Sea that had set off sirens in the port city of Eilat, the military said.

Eilat has been a frequent target for launches by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen as a show of support for Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules Gaza and is also backed by Iran.