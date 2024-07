Ammunition deliveries to Ukraine will accelerate, Czech minister says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A Czech-led initiative to buy ammunition from around the world for Ukraine will deliver 100,000 rounds to the country in July and August, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Monday.

“During July and August we will send about a total of 100 (thousand) pieces more. From September these deliveries will accelerate,” Lipavsky told reporters in Brussels.