Andrew Tate to get back luxury cars, Romanian court rules

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Internet personality Andrew Tate should get back luxury cars worth about four million euros ($4.43 million) that were seized by prosecutors pending a second criminal investigation into human trafficking accusations, a Romanian court ruled on Tuesday.

Tate was placed under house arrest in August pending a second investigation on accusations of forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

Prosecutors are also investigating his brother Tristan and four other suspects, who are under judicial control, a lighter preventative measure than Tate’s house detention. All have denied wrongdoing.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors also seized cars and other assets, and the Tates have challenged the seizure.

The cars include two McLarens, four Ferraris, a Maybach, a Maserati and a Lamborghini, his representatives said.

The Tates’ defence lawyer Eugen Vidineac welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement it “could not have been different, considering the details of the case.”

The Tate brothers, who have dual U.S. and British citizenship, were already indicted in mid-2023 in a separate human trafficking and sexual exploitation case. The trial is pending a challenge at the Bucharest court of appeals.

A self-described misogynist, social media influencer Tate has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

($1 = 0.9026 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Alan Charlish; Editing by William Maclean)