The Swiss government stipulates in its animal experimentation policy that "the number of laboratory animals and the distress that they suffer must be kept to a minimum".

Involving a diversity of labs and conditions in scientific experiments using animals – rather than one single setting – could improve study reproducibility as well as reduce the overall number of animals used, Bern researchers have found.

Traditionally, scientists conduct experiments in highly standardised experimental settings to enhance reproducibility – i.e., to make it easier for other scientists to check their results by repeating the same experiment under the same conditions.

But a study published on Thursday in the journal PLOS Biology, led by researchers from the University of Bern, found that this approach tends to yield results that only apply under those same, specific set of circumstances. The authors propose that including multiple laboratories in scientific experiments could not only broaden the applicability of the results, but also reduce the total number of animals needed for research by reducing the number of “non-meaningful” experiments.

The researchers came to this conclusion after running computer simulations of 440 studies of 13 experimental treatments for stroke, heart attack and breast cancer in animal models. They then compared the results obtained from single- and multi-lab studies. To simulate multi-laboratory studies, researchers combined data from several individual studies testing the same experimental question, as though they had been performed together.

They found that while the results from single-lab studies varied widely, those involving two to four different research groups using the same total sample size yielded results that were much more similar to each other, suggesting greater reproducibility.

“Our study shows that the standardisation of animal experiments is an important cause of irreproducibility, because with standardisation, relevant biological variation is hidden,” said study leader Hanno Würbel of the University of Bern Department of Animal Welfare in a press statement.

The researchers also showed that their findings for the single-lab experiments had nothing to do with a smaller sample size; in fact, larger sample sizes made those results even less reliable.

Therefore, the authors conclude that more diverse experiments carried out in collaboration across different laboratories are needed. They explain that while this approach might involve more experimental animals at first, overall it could lead to “fewer test animals being used for non-meaningful animal experiments,” Würbel concluded.



