Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Animal welfare Initiative launched to end factory farming in Switzerland

...
Sheep in a pen

If the initiative is accepted, the government must define criteria for animal-friendly housing and care.

(Keystone)

Animal rights groups and environmental organisations launched a popular initiative to ban intensive, large-scale livestock farming on Tuesday. They have 18 months to collect the required 100,000 valid signatures.

The “No factory farming in Switzerland” initiative calls for a constitutional amendment that will affect animal husbandry practices in Switzerland.

The initiative hopes to put an end to questionable conditions for livestock in Switzerland, such as confining ten pigs in a pen the size of a car parking spot, reported the Swiss News Agency on Tuesday.

Animal dignity

The initiative aims to put a brake on the increasing trend towards large-scale farming, high-productivity breeding and production optimisation, according to the groups behind the campaign.

They hope to achieve these objectives by amending article 80a of the Federal Co

nstitution.

+ Switzerland bans crustacean cruelty

The government must protect the dignity of animals within the animal husbandry industry, which includes the right not to live in intensive, large-scale livestock farming conditions that systematically violate animal welfare, the organisations wrote.

If the initiative is accepted, the government must define criteria for animal-friendly housing and care, ensure access to the outdoors, as well as limit the maximum number of animals kept in a barn.

It would also need to create further regulations for importing animal products for food purposes.

The maximum transition period for implementing the initiative would be 25 years.

High steaks Getting your teeth into Swiss meat prices

Why is Swiss meat among the most expensive in the world? Farmers, consumer groups and industry experts all have their opinions.

5 There are 5 comments on this article.


Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters