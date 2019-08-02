Navigation

Annemarie Huber-Hotz First female Swiss cabinet chief-of-staff dies

Huber-Hotz (left) and a Senator applauding her

Huber-Hotz was elected as Federal Chancellor in 1999 after having worked in the parliament administration for more than 20 years. 

(Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle)

The former Federal Chancellor, Annemarie Huber-Hotz, has died following a heart attack, aged 70.

Her family said Huber-Hotz suffered a heart failure during a hiking trip on Thursday.

Huber-Hotz was elected to the post by parliament in 1999 and served until 2007 as chief manager of the seven-member Swiss government.

She was the first woman to be chosen as Federal Chancellor in modern Swiss history. The position is a political appointment but has only a technocratic role.

After her retirement, Huber-Hotz was president of several non-governmental organisations and charities, including the Swiss Red Cross and the Swiss Benevolent Society. She was also a vice-president of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

In a first reaction, the Swiss governmentexternal link has praised Huber-Hotz for her efficiency in supporting the cabinet, her patience and generosity. 

swissinfo.ch/urs

