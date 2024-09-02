Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Another senior Russian defence official held on graft charges

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A deputy commander of Russia’s Leningrad military district has been detained on suspicion of accepting a 20 million rouble ($224,000) bribe, Russia’s investigative committee said on Monday, in the latest in a string of corruption probes.

General Major Valery Muminjanov, according to investigators, helped several companies win contracts to provide the military with clothes in exchange for the money, the committee said in a statement.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact his lawyer and it was not clear how he has pleaded to the charges.

Several senior defence officials have faced criminal investigations since a shake-up at the Defence Ministry began in May when Andrei Belousov replaced Sergei Shoigu as its head.

($1 = 89.3000 roubles)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR